‘Multiple’ police officers shot in Kansas City Tuesday night; standoff ongoing

Kansas City police said “multiple” officers were shot Tuesday night in an incident that was described as an active standoff on the eastern side of the city.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email that the standoff was ongoing in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Further details, including the exact number of officers wounded and the extent of injuries, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.