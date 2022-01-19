Multiple Kansas City health code violations: Antojitos del Peru, Cactus Grill, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Antojitos del Peru, 7809 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a Jan. 13 routine inspection.

▪ Cactus Grill, Camelot Court, 11849 Roe Ave., Leawood, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 11 routine inspection.

▪ Sang Sang Asian Express, 10904 W. 75th St., Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a Jan. 11 routine inspection.

▪ Maloney’s Sports Bar & Grill, 7201 W. 79th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 11 joint inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited this operation:

▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, 1580 Main St., had seven critical violations during a Jan. 10 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Jan. 14 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.