Multiple Kansas City area health code violations: Acapulco Grill, Aladdin Cafe, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Acapulco Mexican Grill, 1520 Wakarusa Drive, Suite F and G, Lawrence, had nine priority violations during a Dec. 9 routine inspection.

▪ Micheladas Culiacan, 1618 Central Ave. Kansas City, Kansas, had nine priority violations during a Dec. 7 routine inspection.

▪ Yuvraj, 2701 Fairfax Trafficway, Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a Dec. 9 routine inspection.

▪ Johnny’s Tavern, 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a Dec. 9 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Aladdin Cafe, 3903 Wyoming St., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 8 routine inspection.

▪ El Maguey Restaurant, 7831 N. Oak Trafficway, had seven critical violations during a Dec. 6 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.