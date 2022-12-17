Multiple insiders bought Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Yandal Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Kenneth Hall made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$562k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Yandal Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$0.15 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Yandal Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Yandal Resources insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. insider Kenneth Hall spent AU$562k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Yandal Resources insiders own about AU$2.0m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yandal Resources Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Yandal Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Yandal Resources. Be aware that Yandal Resources is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

