Multiple insiders bought MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in MotorCycle Holdings Limited's (ASX:MTO) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MotorCycle Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 29.25k shares worth AU$88k. But they sold 5.00k shares for AU$15k. In total, MotorCycle Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that MotorCycle Holdings insiders own 34% of the company, worth about AU$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The MotorCycle Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no MotorCycle Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think MotorCycle Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MotorCycle Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of these is significant.

