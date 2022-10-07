Multiple insiders bought Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Mission Produce, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVO) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mission Produce

The Founder Stephen Barnard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$294k worth of shares at a price of US$11.84 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$14.65), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Mission Produce insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Mission Produce Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Mission Produce insiders own 42% of the company, worth about US$431m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mission Produce Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Mission Produce shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Mission Produce insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mission Produce. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Mission Produce and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

