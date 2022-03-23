Multiple insiders bought Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Harworth Group plc's (LON:HWG) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Harworth Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harworth Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons for UK£49k worth of shares, at about UK£1.62 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£1.75. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 48.74k shares for UK£79k. But they sold 15.81k shares for UK£28k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Harworth Group insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Harworth Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Harworth Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.1m worth of Harworth Group stock, about 0.2% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Harworth Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Harworth Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Harworth Group insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Harworth Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Harworth Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

But note: Harworth Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.