Multiple insiders bought Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Camden National Corporation's (NASDAQ:CAC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Camden National

The President Gregory Dufour made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$53k worth of shares at a price of US$37.43 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$46.35), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$444k for 10.67k shares. But insiders sold 300.00 shares worth US$14k. Overall, Camden National insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around US$41.68. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Camden National Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Camden National. In total, insiders bought US$59k worth of shares in that time. However, Executive VP and Chief Experience & Marketing Officer Renée Smyth netted US$14k for sales. It is good to see that insiders have been buying, but they did not buy very many shares, in the scheme of things.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.4% of Camden National shares, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Camden National Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Camden National and their transactions don't cause us concern. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Camden National.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

