Multiple insiders bought Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlas Arteria

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months Atlas Arteria insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Atlas Arteria Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Atlas Arteria insiders own 0.05% of the company, worth about AU$4.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlas Arteria Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Atlas Arteria insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlas Arteria. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Atlas Arteria (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

