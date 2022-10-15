Multiple Human Remains Found in Search for 4 Friends Who Vanished After Going for a Bike Ride

Charmaine Patterson
·4 min read
Top row L-R: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain Bottom Row L-R: Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks
Top row L-R: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain Bottom Row L-R: Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks

Okmulgee Police Department (4)

Human remains have been found in a small Oklahoma town as local police search for four men who disappeared while on a bike ride.

The Okmulgee Police Department announced earlier this week that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29 — had been missing since Sunday.

In a press briefing captured by 2 News in Oklahoma, Okmulgee police chief Joe Prentice said on Friday that around 1:49 p.m. local time, authorities were alerted to "suspicious items in the river in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road."

Once police arrived at the scene, they found "what appears to be multiple human remains in the river," Prentice said, adding that other local agencies are also helping with the "recovery process."

RELATED: Calif. Teen Kiely Rodni's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Accidental' Drowning: Police

"Currently, we have more questions than answers," he said.

The families of the four men who went missing earlier this week were notified about the remains; however, it has not been confirmed whose remains were found by authorities.

"If it turns out that these four missing men are the remains in the river, then the focus of our investigation will shift from finding them to what happened to them," said the police chief. "If it is determined that it is not them, then we will have a separate investigation."

He said that while "multiple" remains were found, it's difficult to determine the amount because they were all in the river. Once police finish canvassing the area, they will know more.

"There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from the water; I can't tell you what's under the water," he said.

He noted that police were called after "a passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch."

RELATED: 2 Boys Drowned When 17-Year-Old Tried to Save His Brother, 6, from Flooded Canal After Hurricane Ian

Prentice said that the river was not one of the locations the four men's families had previously mentioned during the search.

The remains were still in the river at the time of the press briefing, and Prentice said they'll stay there "for some time" as authorities complete the recovery process. "We have to be very, very meticulous."

He suggested that the new development is enough evidence to now consider foul play; however, he reiterated that police have yet to confirm that the remains are indeed the missing men. He added that, when he was at the scene, he did not see any bicycles. As for when the men were last heard from, Prentice confirmed that Chastain last spoke with someone on the phone at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly'

"We have had many, many reports of sightings; we haven't been able to confirm any," he said.

"We're not giving up," he added. "If these are your loved ones, all we're doing is switching focus. We're gonna work just as hard to find out what happened to them as we did to try to find them."

The Okmulgee Police Department told PEOPLE they have nothing further to add at this time.

In a previous statement announcing that the men were missing, the Okmulgee Police Department said, "All four are close friends and are believed to have left Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday at around 8 PM. All were reportedly on bicycles. Two of the men are believed to have cell phones with them, but attempts to call go straight to voicemail."

Mark, Billy, and Mike were reported missing by Mark's wife on Monday night, while Alex's mother reported him a few hours later.

The department said there were no signs of foul play at that point in the investigation, but they were receiving help from the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thanks to interviews with potential witnesses, investigators placed Steve at a smoke shop in south Okmulgee late Sunday afternoon. Another witness reported seeing Billy and Mark near a local YMCA on Monday morning. Okmulgee police said they are working to confirm the sightings.

Mark's cell phone was traced to an area in South Okmulgee, but it was since turned off or lost power.

"Officers have checked that area and found no sign of any of the men," Okmulgee police said in the statement.

Latest Stories

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NFL Week 6 Picks: Allen vs Mahomes in clash of AFC titans

    Week 6 of the NFL season treats us to a preview of a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, a battle between NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, and the underdog Giants facing another big test against the Ravens

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Canada's Dalton Kellett announces he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing

    Canada's Dalton Kellett says he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing. The 29-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., made the announcement over social media on Tuesday morning. Kellett debuted on the IndyCar Series for Foyt in 2020 and became the team's veteran driver this past season. "This is not a conclusion I came to lightly, as both the team and I have dedicated time and effort to putting together a program for 2023," said Kellett on his verified Instagram account. "However, at this point, it isn't the right

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g