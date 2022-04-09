Multiple horses and chickens killed in Sacramento-area barn fire, officials say

Fire investigators were sifting through the rubble Saturday after flames ripped through a barn and killed “several animals,” including horses, southeast of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded about 1:35 p.m. to a small ranch in the 9000 block of Gerber Road. When crews arrived, fire was “basically engulfing this entire barn,” Captain Parker Wilbourn said.

The barn typically holds chickens and about 10 horses.

“So far, none of the horses have made it,” Wilbourn said. “We’re still trying to count all of the dead horses.”

The firefight was hindered by high winds, which fueled the fire as it tore through the barn.

“Fortunately, crews did a good job and kept the fire from spreading to other adjacent barns and a home that’s right next door,” Wilbourn said. “For what it is, they did a great job at knocking the fire down quickly.”

Crews were still on scene about 3 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.