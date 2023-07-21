Multiple-home fire in Caldwell causes injuries Friday. Here’s what we know

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Firefighters battled a multihome fire in Caldwell on Friday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson.

The fire began close to the intersection of Chicago Street and 21st Avenue at around 2:45 p.m., according to a Caldwell Fire Department Facebook post and Char Jackson, a spokesperson for the city. At least three homes burned and some residents suffered injuries, Jackson told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

Jackson said she could not provide much detail about the extent of the damage or injuries because she needed more information from fire officials. She said that she’d seen photos of the houses and that they were in poor condition.

In addition to the Caldwell department, Nampa and Middleton firefighters responded, Jackson said.