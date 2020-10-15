Multiple Health Organizations Unite To Condemn COVID-19 Herd Immunity Strategy

A bevy of health organizations has come together to issue a statement speaking out against herd immunity as a means of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The statement, published on Wednesday on the American Public Health Association (APHA) website, was authored by 17 groups, including the Trust for America’s Health and the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare.

It is a direct response to an open letter known as The Great Barrington Declaration, which was released on Oct. 4 and penned by professors at the Harvard Medical School, Stanford University’s Medical School and Oxford University. It has been embraced by senior White House officials.

The Great Barrington Declaration argues that herd immunity ― the idea that a population will eventually develop natural antibodies to a disease over time as enough of its members are exposed to it ― is the only way to prevent the “devastating effects on short and long-term public health” caused by lockdown measures.

In order to achieve herd immunity, the declaration espouses allowing “those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk.”

This recommendation, according to the statement on APHA website, ignores reliable science, would take far too long and would result in needless death.

“There is no evidence that we are even remotely close to herd immunity,” the statement reads. “To the contrary, experts believe that 85-90% of the U.S. population is still at risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19). Herd immunity is achieved when the virus stops circulating because a large segment of the population has already been infected. Letting Americans get sick, rather than focusing on proven methods to prevent infections, could lead to hundreds of thousands of preventable illnesses and deaths. It would also add greater risk in...

