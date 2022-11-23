Multiple fatalities, injuries after Virginia shooting in Walmart store, police say

Multiple people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, late Tuesday, officials said, the latest incident in a wave of gun violence occurring across the nation.

The Chesapeake Police Department responded to a reported active shooter situation at around 10:15 p.m. ET and confirmed an emergency response at the Walmart. As soon as they arrived, authorities found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said in a news briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, he said.

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Kosinski said, adding that authorities believe the shooting had stopped when police arrived.

He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now.” The Chesapeake Police Department did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

MASS KILLING DATABASE: Revealing trends, details and anguish of every US event since 2006

In this image, provided by WAVY-TV, police vehicles are shown at Walmart parking lot in Chesapeake, Virginia. Authorities say multiple people are dead and others are injured after a shooting in the store late Tuesday.

The condition of the injured was not immediately available.

Police are currently investigating the building and people were asked to stay clear of the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from Washington D.C. are also assisting with the investigation, WAVY-TV reported.

The shooting in Chesapeake is the latest in mass killings this month, coming after a high-profile massacre in a well-known LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where 5 people were killed. Earlier this month, three University of Virginia football players were killed and two other students were hospitalized after a campus shooting.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart shooting: Multiple fatalities, injuries