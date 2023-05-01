'Multiple fatalities' and dozens wounded in car crashes during dust storm in Illinois

Multiple fatalities have been reported and dozens of other people have been injured following major car crashes caused by a dust storm in southern Illinois, state police said.

The multi-vehicle pile-up took place on the I-55 road south of Springfield in central Illinois, police said.

Major Ryan Starrick did not give an exact number of fatalities but said more than 30 people were injured and taken to hospital.

The crash involved 40-60 cars and multiple lorries with trailers, and occurred just after 11am CT (4pm GMT), according to Major Starrick.

He said the I-55 would be closed in both directions until late morning or early afternoon on Tuesday.

"Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust," an earlier statement from police said.

People travelling in the area were encouraged to "seek alternate routes".