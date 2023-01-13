Multiple deaths reported in Alabama tornado; extensive damage in severe thunderstorms rolling across South

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
At least four people were killed, several were injured and extensive damage was reported Thursday as tornadoes and extreme weather rolled through the Southern U.S.

Several states were under tornado watches through Thursday evening.

Some of the worst damage from the "large and extremely dangerous tornado" impacted the historical city of Selma, Alabama, and surrounding areas, where homes were ravaged and trees were uprooted, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system comes as Californians are enduring a series of atmospheric river storms that have killed at least 18 people in flooding and landslides that has caused over $1 billion in damage thus far.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Drastic images capture the devastation from a series of storms in California

The roof was ripped off of the Selma Country Club in Selma, Ala., seen after a storm ripped through the city on Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023.
The roof was ripped off of the Selma Country Club in Selma, Ala., seen after a storm ripped through the city on Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023.

4 dead, multiple injured in Alabama tornado

One man and three other people have died and multiple people were injured in a confirmed tornado that traveled through parts of Alabama Thursday afternoon.

The twister traveled through Dallas and Autauga counties, causing reported damage. At least one person was believed to be trapped in Selma County.

The four people killed, who have not been identified, were located in the Old Kingston area in Autauga County, according to Autauga County Sheriff David Hill. Some people were trapped in their homes after the tornado hit, officials said.

Damage to the Selma Country Club is seen in Selma, Ala., after a storm ripped through the city on Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023.
Damage to the Selma Country Club is seen in Selma, Ala., after a storm ripped through the city on Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023.

As many as 12 people were unaccounted for near a mobile home park in the county.

"A tornado has definitely damaged Selma. In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. It blew out windows in the bedroom and in the living room. It is raining through the roof in the kitchen," Former state Sen. Hank Sanders told the Associated Press.

The Selma Country Club's roof was ripped off in the tornado.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for six counties after the severe weather struck.

-The Montgomery Advertiser

Tornado warnings issued in Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee

There were multiple tornado warnings issued Thursday across parts of Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee as a storm system moved through the region, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said.

Heading into the evening, the weather service said parts of the Florida panhandle, and the southeast of Alabama and Georgia were under tornado watches through 9 p.m.

"A couple tornadoes," and wind gusts up to 65 mph were possible in those areas, NWS said, along with large hail events up to 1 inch in diameter.

Storm damage reported in Kentucky, Mississippi

In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties.

In Monroe County, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials said they were surveying some severe damage after a potential tornado.

The storm hit in Griffin, south of Atlanta, Georgia, with winds damaging a shopping area, local news outlets reported. A Hobby Lobby store lost part of its roof, and at least one car flipped over in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart.

Power outages reported across Alabama, Georgia

More than 50,000 customers were without power in Alabama and more than 123,000 were in the dark in Georgia as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the tracker PowerOutage.us.

A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ORG XMIT: ALBD205
A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ORG XMIT: ALBD205

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama tornadoes leave deaths; storms in South cause severe damage

