Multiple dead after shooting at church in Germany

Police are on the scene - Jonas Walzberg / Avalon

Several people are dead and more injured after a shooting at a church in the northern German city of Hamburg, local media has reported, citing the fire service.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were killed and at least eight more were hurt in the shooting which it said took place in a Jehovah's Witness church.

The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district.

Police also said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the next-door Alsterdorf district.

The area is a few miles north of the downtown area of Hamburg, which is Germany's second-biggest city.

Emergency services and doctors are said to be at the scene - Jonas Walzberg / Avalon

Reports online suggested the perpetrators are on the run and emergency services and doctors were at the scene.

The German news agency dpa said “several” people were dead and some injured, but didn't give precise figures.

The shooting took place at around 9pm, police said, adding that there were "one or more unknown" assailants.

"According to first indications, shots were fired in a church in Deelboege street in the Grossborstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally," police said on Twitter.

They alerted people to an "extreme danger" in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.