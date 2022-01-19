2 Marines killed, 2 injured in military vehicle rollover accident in North Carolina

Two Marines were killed and two others injured on Wednesday after a 7-ton military vehicle rolled over in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The accident occurred while the vehicle was attempting to turn onto U.S. 17 from N.C. 210, North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Devin Rich said at an evening press conference.

"While making a right turn, the vehicle, it was a 7-ton military vehicle, lost control and overturned, ejecting the Marines that were in the back of the truck out into the roadway," Rich said.

The servicemembers involved were part of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group based at nearby Camp Lejeune. Two injured Marines were flown to area hospitals by helicopter, and their conditions weren't immediately known, Rich said. The vehicle was carrying 19 people, he said.

The servicemembers' identities have not yet been released by the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

The Highway Patrol's Reconstruction unit is working with district troopers to investigate the accident and the vehicle's speed at the time of the rollover, Rich said.

"They are in the process of doing the measurements needed to attain a speed of an approximate speed that they were travelling," Rich said. "We do know it was a little too fast for the right turn that they were attempting to make."

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group confirmed on Twitter that there were "multiple casualties" in the accident.

"We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG," the Logistics Group wrote on Twitter. "We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident."

Camp Lejeune is a training based focused on combat readiness. It is the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast and occupies about 153,439 acres with 14 miles of beach on the Atlantic Ocean, according to the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

