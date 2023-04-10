4 killed, 8 injured in downtown Louisville shooting, police say; suspected shooter dead; live updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were killed and eight, including two police officers, were injured during a shooting in Louisville's downtown area, police said Monday. The suspected shooter is also dead.

Minutes after receiving reports of shots fired at Old National Bank Monday, officers arrived at the scene and exchanged gunshots with the suspect, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a press conference.

Humphrey said it's unclear if the shooter killed himself or was shot by police. At least four more people were found dead inside the building and eight people are being treated at a hospital, two of which are in critical condition, including a police officer, he said.

He said the investigation is ongoing, but there is "no active danger known to public at this time."

“This is a tragic event,” he said. “But it was, it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened.”

What happened during the shooting?

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Old National Bank around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Humphrey said. Within three minutes of being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and encountered the suspected shooter firing shots, Humphrey said.

Officers exchanged gunshots with the suspect, who died at the scene, he said. At least two officers were shot during this exchange, Humphrey said.

"We're trying to confirm if that suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers at this time," Humphrey said.

Terrance Sullivan, who lives near the building where the shooting occurred, said he was walking home from the gym around 8:30 a.m. when he saw police cars speed the wrong way down Main Street.

About 20 officers got out, rifles raised, and ran into the bank building, he said. Suddenly, he heard 10 to 15 shots fired and people screaming from within.

"The sound is what I keep thinking about. It was so loud," Sullivan said. "People in my building who were inside could hear it. Being outside on the street as it happened — I've heard gunshots before, but not that many like that."

Story continues

Who was the shooter?

Police have not identified the shooter, but Humphrey described him as a "lone gunman" with a connection to the bank.

"It appears the shooter was – I don't know if it was an active employee or a former employee – but the shooter did have a connection to the location," Humphrey said.

What we know about the suspect: Who is the Louisville shooter who killed four people at bank?

Who are the victims?

Humphrey said officials are working to identify all of the victims and provide services to their families. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said on Twitter a family assistance center for victims and family members has been set up at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank, not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he knows the building and its staff well.

"This is awful," Beshear said. "I have a very close friend who didn't make it today. And I have another close friend who didn't either and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

He added: "And my AG campaign was out of that building," he said. "I know virtually everyone in it, that's my bank."

Police presence will remain at Old National Bank

A large police presence is at the scene and Humphrey said officers are expected to remain at the scene "into the night." The ATF and FBI Louisville said on Twitter special agents responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

Members of the Old National Bank executive team, including CEO Jim Ryan, traveled to Louisville as well, the bank said in a statement on Facebook.

"The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” Ryan said. “As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers."

The incident is the 15th mass shooting this year in which four or more victims were killed, according to a USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University database. Four were public shootings, and most of the others were family-related incidents. There have been more than 140 mass shootings in which four or more victims were injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Greenberg thanked the city's first responders and said the community will continue to come together "to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence are continuing here and around the state."

Contributing: Grace Hauck, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Louisville shooting live updates: 4 dead after attack at downtown bank