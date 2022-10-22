Multiple burn injuries reported in Hearst Castle tour bus leak

Multiple people suffered burn injuries Saturday from an apparent radiator leak on a Hearst Castle tour bus, a State Parks seargeant told The Tribune.

According to the emergency app PulsePoint, several units responded to the visitor center for a multi-casualty incident reported at 2:38 p.m.

Supervising ranger Sgt. Sean Lia said 10 people suffered minor injuries, apparently from steam coming from the radiator. A total of 20 people were on the bus at the time, on the road that connects the visitor center to the Castle, he said.

