Multiple Blasts Hit Kabul, Reports Say Rockets Fired

Multiple blasts hit Kabul early on Saturday, 21 November, with reports saying rockets were fired in the Afghanistan capital.

It is not clear if there are any casualties yet.

According to news agency AFP, the explosions took place in densely populated parts of Kabul, including near the centrally located Green Zone

Earlier on Saturday, two explosions tok place in two different areas, with one of them killing a security force member and injuring three others, reported Tolo News.

It is not clear yet as to who is behind the attacks.

(With inputs from AFP and Tolo News.)

