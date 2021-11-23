Multiple atmospheric rivers to bombard B.C. with more drenching rains

B.C., especially in the south, has had pretty decent weather to work with in terms of cleaning up after a disaster. Although there has been little setbacks with very light precipitation, we now set eyes on the forecast over the next seven days and on how that can impact cleanup efforts. Another atmopsheric river is set to stream into the Central Coast of British Columbia, as well as Vancouver Island, in the middle and end of the week -- bringing 100+ mm of rain to some areas already saturated and flooded regions. For a closer look at timing and impacts, see below.

THIS WEEK: RAINY PATTERN PERSISTS, THANKS TO MULTIPLE ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS

Comparing last week's Category 4 atmospheric river to the one this week, a Category 2, is not the best side-by-side look because it's now a different playing field.

The saving grace is that for areas in the south near Abbotsford, Hope, and the impacted communities in the south, the rain will not be as heavy. But as we have seen with Highway 3 being closed again after very light rain, the ground is already saturated and unstable. As a result, it does not take a lot to cause more damage.

BCRain

The forecast is for rain to approach the Central Coast Tuesday afternoon and continue to track south through the day Wednesday, bringing heavy rain for the west coast of Vancouver Island. Rain will make its way to the lower mainland and victoria late Wednesday with the heaviest precipitation into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will be heaviest in the North and Central Coasts, as well as Vancouver Island. These regions have the potential to see 100+ mm of rainfall this week. Meanwhile, the Lower Mainland will be considerably less, with a possibility of 50 mm by the week's end. Still, the rainfall will likely worsen the flood-hit areas and delay recovery efforts.

LOOK AHEAD: SECOND ATMOSPHERIC RIVER INBOUND FOR THE WEEKEND, POTENTIAL FOR MORE WET WEATHER

Beyond the first event, the next system is set to move in Saturday evening and continue through Sunday, but the current forecast is for the heaviest rain to be situated over central B.C. and western Vancouver island once again.

snowoutlook

That won't be the end of it, either. Early and mid-next week also have the potential to be very wet, with heavy alpine snow. On the plus side, mild temperatures are expected late this week and on the weekend for the South Coast.

CANADA GETTING ITS OWN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER RATING SCALE

Click here to view the video

Check back as we continue to monitor this week's rainy systems.