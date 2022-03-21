Multiple Apple services suffer outages

Apple logo

A number of Apple services are experiencing outages, according to a support page on the firm's website.

Apple's system status page shows that the services affected include Maps, App Store, Apple Arcade, the iTunes store, podcasts and Apple TV+.

The services have been down for more than 2 hours.

A number of iCloud services were also affected, including calendar and mail, however those problems appear to be resolved.

Apple confirmed to the BBC its systems were facing outages but declined to explain the reason for the issue.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 4,000 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music, while nearly 4,000 reported problems with iCloud.

Apple iMessage was also down for a short period, though Apple says the outage has now been resolved.

