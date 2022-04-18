"Multilayered" approach needed to slow COVID spread

·3 min read

Masking will help, but not halt, the currently rampant spread of COVID-19 in Kingston and much of Ontario.

KFL&A's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Piotr Oglaza reinforced a number of basic elements to reducing the spread of COVID-19 at Thursday's public health briefing, but said that the highly transmissible B-A-2 sub-variant, currently most common in the region, is likely more to blame than the dropping of mandates.

However, Dr. Oglaza said that like it or not masking indoors does help protect those vulnerable to serious illness.

"I know that this is not the news that we wanted to hear before the long weekend," Dr. Oglaza said.

"But truly, especially for those most at risk, the safest course of action is for people to wear a mask in indoor settings."

Dr. Oglaza did not officially endorse masking indoors, and despite cases continuing to increase as vaccine and mask mandates become a thing of the past, Kingston's top doctor says stringent measures seen in other districts internationally have not been shown to stop the spread.

He says that vaccination remains the best defence against COVID strains, and that masking will not work unless used in conjunction with other safety measures.

As some Ontario school boards, like Ottawa Carleton District School Board, have decided to reinstate masks in schools, trustees at local boards like LDSB and ALCDSB have not taken such a step.

Most recently, LDSB's March 17 letter requesting an extension of the mask mandate was not obliged by the province, but the board has reiterated that it "strongly encourages" masking.

On Thursday, Dr. Oglaza didn't give a firm yes or no on whether he supports the reinstatement of masking in schools, saying instead that masking belongs in a broader public health conversation.

"Masking would be an additional measure that could be added but it will not be effective unless other elements are followed diligently," Dr. Oglaza said.

"That's really where that masking discussion has to be placed, in the context of everything else that's being done and everything else that's being followed diligently."

Dr. Oglaza also said while there have been more COVID related deaths in the community, they are being investigated in order determine whether COVID was directly responsible or found alongside other circumstances.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for KHSC said that community spread has provided a strain on staffing in local healthcare.

"Currently we're seeing more staff calling in sick with COVID than at any point earlier in the pandemic," KHSC said.

They said that last week the local healthcare network was "well over 170" call-ins per day.

"That number doesn't include those who are isolating an unable to work due to a close contact," KHSC said.

"Potentially that would be dozens more individuals a day meaning we're well above 200 people off work daily."

That high a number is challenging the ability to provide typical levels of pre-pandemic care, they say.

KHSC says most staff are acquiring COVID in the community and not at work, and as such plead with the public to consider masking indoors, isolating if symptomatic and getting vaccinated.

As of Sunday, the KFL&A region had 10 people hospitalized with COVID.

Owen Fullerton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, YGK News

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Julia Bradbury reveals she felt 'lost' and 'out of control' after having a mastectomy for breast cancer

    The presenter has bravely opened up about how her body has changed since doctors discovered a 6cm tumour last summer.

  • Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

    By Noreen Burke

  • Health-care spending should prioritize stable funding over new programs, B.C. premier says

    The priority for any changes to Canada's health-care system should be on securing long-term funding, rather than introducing new programs, B.C. Premier John Horgan said. "Would it be grand to have a national dental care plan? Absolutely," Horgan said in an interview that aired Sunday on Rosemary Barton Live. "But I think we need to start with first principles, and that is stable funding so that we can do the hip replacement, so we can have a human resource strategy for our primary care sector,"

  • China’s New COVID Crisis Could Spawn the Worst Variant Yet

    Photo by VCG/Getty ImagesThe COVID wave crashing across China right now not only threatens the billion-and-a-half Chinese. It also poses a serious danger to the rest of the world.Leaving aside the risk to already fragile global supply chains, there’s a chance that the surge of infections in China will give the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen ample opportunity to mutate into some new and more dangerous variant. If that happens, the progress the world has made against COVID since vaccines became widely availa

  • Stuck inside, rationing food: Canadians in Shanghai detail life in COVID-19 lockdown

    Racelle Luo and her family are confined to their apartment in Shanghai round the clock — except when it comes to essentials like picking up deliveries and dumping trash. The 35-year-old, who is originally from the Toronto area, her husband and their three children, as well as millions of others in China's most populous city, are in another lockdown as the government tries to curb the spread of COVID-19. "Occasionally, I start to just feel, like a very heavy burden, like I'm about to have a meltd

  • Shanghai: China reports three dead in latest Covid outbreak

    Official figures earlier said there had been no Covid-linked deaths in Shanghai since 2020.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.