Multifunctional NYC bedroom turns into an oasis after dreamy makeover

In this episode of 1K Dream Room, host Will Taylor (@brightbazaar) helps Paola revamp her bedroom using just $1,000 in only one day. Paola’s bedroom has beautiful high ceilings, tons of natural light, and a stylish mural behind the bed, so there’s a lot to work with here! Paola uses her bedroom both as an office and a workout studio, so she’s looking to expand her storage options while maximizing the potential of the high ceilings.

Will starts things off by painting the walls and changing the bedding to match the colors of Paola’s giant mural, helping to create an aesthetically pleasing, unified space. He also adds a Navy Blue Chunky Jute Tasseled Area Rug, adding texture and warmth to the space.

Next, Will creates extra storage by adding pullout drawers under the bed, which include storage boxes for optimal organization. To create even more storage options, Will adds a brand new desk and matching nightstands for each side of the bed. Beyond loving storage, Paola also loves plants! Will packed the room with several plants, utilizing the large window sills and natural light.

Will hangs up an Arched Black Mirror, which accents the new color palette nicely, while adding a convenient spot for Paola to get ready. He then installs H&M Linen Blend Curtains, which perfectly blend style and function, allowing Paola to control the natural light in the space.

Upon entering her new room, Paola is blown away, particularly by her new plant collection! Overall, Paola loves her room’s brand new color scheme and multitude of storage options. This do-it-all bedroom definitely gets the most out of its space, and will allow Paola to stay more organized than ever!

