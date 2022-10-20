Multichannel Order Management Market Size worth $4.2 billion by 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Multichannel Order Management Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Chicago, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multichannel Order Management Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 from USD 2.7 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A multichannel order management system unifies all the various sales channels the business employs to market its products, both online and offline. Regardless of the origin or type of the order, the multichannel order management solutions offers a single picture of all the orders. It enables the sales team to improve their customer service by ensuring that all order statuses are precise and readily available.

The customers receive a seamless experience from multichannel order management regardless of the communication or purchasing channel they choose since it gives them real-time access to the same data across all channels.

Scope of the Report:

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2016–2027

Base year considered

2022

Forecast period

2022–2027

Forecast units

USD (Million/Billion)

Segments covered

Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Mode& Verticals, and Region

Geographies covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

Companies covered

IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), HCL Technologies (India), Zoho (India), Brightpearl (US), Square (US), Selro (England), Linnworks (England), Vinculum (India), Freestyle Solutions (US), Aptean (US), Etail Solutions (US), SellerActive (US), Delhivery (India), Cloud Commerce Pro (England), QuickBooks Commerce (India), Unicommerce (India), SalesWarp (US), Contalog (India), Browntape (India), Appian (US), Multiorders (England), ManageEcom (India), Appian(US),&nbsp; Evanik (India), GeekSeller (US), SkuSuite (US), Newfold Digital (US), and EMERGE App (Singapore).

The global retail and e-commerce markets are expanding quickly, which is driving up the demand for multichannel order management solutions. These solutions help firms to create an effective system optimization and organization by expanding all services and orders at very detailed level.

By application, the Multichannel Order Management Market has been divided into order fulfillment, inventory management, channel integration, workflow automation, integrated POS. Out of these, the channel integration is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The channel integration offers customers the option to respond by buying through the channel of their choice. Businesses keeps tabs on the conversations and actions of their customers across all channels by utilizing a Single Customer View. In the Asia Pacific region the channel integration application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.3% suiting the forecast period.

The Multichannel Order Management Market, by component, has been segmented into software and services. The rapid adoption of multichannel order management software in various businesses to manage and cater the tons of requests generated through various sales channels have resulted in the growth of software segments in the market. The software segment is expected to grow from USD 1,672 million in 2022 to USD 2,461 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the software segment will hold the largest market share in the North America by growing from USD 492 million in 2022 to USD 662 million in 2027 at the CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The Multichannel Order Management Market, by organization size, has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. However, the SMEs is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for adopting advance technologies such as big data, cloud and more are driving the growth of multichannel order management in SMEs. The adoption of multichannel order management enables the SMEs to improve their business processes, control spending and their reach to new customers as well. The SMEs is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 12.8% in the Asia Pacific region and is projected to grow from USD 263 million to USD 480 million during the forecast period.

The Multichannel Order Management Market has been segmented into five geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. With a noticeable rise in multichannel order management throughout developed and emerging countries, Asia Pacific has always offered lucrative market prospects for vendors of multichannel order management solutions. Countries such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, and India have shown an ample of growth potential in the Multichannel Order Management Market.  Over the next five years, the region is anticipated to offer major growth potential. Multichannel order management systems are becoming more popular in Asia Pacific as a result of the rising need for advanced, cloud-driven and cloud-supported solutions. This has also increased investments in and improved technology development across industries.

