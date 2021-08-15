Multi-vehicle crash in Independence leaves 1 dead, with 2 children among the injured

One person is dead after a crash late Saturday in Independence, police said.

Officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Missouri Route 291 and 23rd Street, Sgt. Jason Petersen, a spokesman with the Independence Police Department, said in a news release.

The driver of a black Acura was headed south on Route 291 “at a high rate of speed” toward the intersection of Missouri Route 78 when the Acura crashed into a Ford Taurus that was turning left onto Route 78, Petersen said.

After hitting the Ford, the Acura kept going south, crossing the median into the northbound lanes of Route 291 where it collided with a GMC Acadia head-on, police said.

During the second crash, the driver of the Acura was ejected from the car and hit by a Ford F-150 that was heading northbound, Petersen said.

The Acura’s driver was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead, police said. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

A child was also in the Acura at the time of the crash, Petersen said. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Acadia was seriously injured, and a child passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Taurus and the driver and passenger in the F-150 were not injured.