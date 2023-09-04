Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 166 stops traffic, draws air support

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A traffic collision Monday on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria brought traffic to a stop.

About 12:50 p.m., at least three vehicles were involved in a collision near the intersection of Alamo Creek Road and Highway 166, near the Twitchell Reservoir, according to Pulsepoint, an emergency services app.

Traffic was stopped in the eastbound and westbound lanes following the collision, according to Pulsepoint.

As of 1:40 p.m., all passengers involved were extricated from their vehicles, with emergency responders from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties at the scene, according to Pulsepoint

Emergency responders requested two ambulances and two medevac helicopters to transport five patients from the scene of the collision, though the extent of the patients’ injuries was unknown, according to Cal Fire.

It is unknown when the road would be clear.