Multi-vehicle accident involving 15 vehicles among influx of Wichita area crashes

Tuesday morning in the Wichita area saw an inexplicable rush of wrecks.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Deputy Director Alayna Moreno said she wasn’t sure what led to the spike in accidents. Further details about the causes would have to come from Wichita police, she said.

Police provided a few details in emails to The Eagle, but did not respond to additional questions.

Multiple collisions were involved in what ended up being a 15-vehicle accident on westbound Kellogg near West Street. It was reported around 8 a.m. No one was injured.

As traffic backed up, a jackknifed semi was reported at 8:32 a.m. on westbound Kellogg near Washington, which was just a few miles from the larger accident. No one was injured there either. One minute later, there was a report of a accident on the eastbound Kellogg ramp from I-135 south.

Westbound Kellogg near the large accident was closed for hours as officials investigated and removed vehicles. Moreno said the area was reopened around 10:38 a.m.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., there were 16 reported accidents in Sedgwick County, including four reported injury accidents. For comparison, the same time Monday saw seven reported accidents involving no injuries.

Multiple reports could be made for one accidents and reported injury accidents don’t always mean someone was actually injured.