This Multi-Use Spray Was the Secret Behind Models' Artfully Messy Hair During NYFW

Oribe for Eckhaus Latta at NYFW

ADAM KATZ SINDING

Fashion shows are a launchpad not just for concepts in clothing and accessories, but for beauty trends poised to dominate the hair and makeup industries over the ensuing season. New York Fashion Week, which wrapped last week, was host to a number of beauty looks we're eager to recreate while we wait for the brands' Fall/Winter '22 collections to drop.

A legend among the city's artsiest and most avant-garde (and enormously favored by celebrity stylists), Eckhaus Latta celebrated its 10th anniversary with a show that's already been showered with critical acclaim. Alongside delicately sequined sheer skirts, cutout plissés, and evolved imaginings of its signature deconstructed knits, the brand sent a variety of distinct hairstyles down the runway; the artfully messy coiffures, according to the brand's PR, were all achieved with the help of Oribe styling products.

Inspired by the "undone lifestyle of the old Lower East Side," stylist Tamara McNaughton enhanced and arranged models' natural textures using a suite of Oribe products, which we've discovered are frightfully easy to get our hands on — meaning we'll be copying these exact styles as soon as that delivery hits.

Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray

Shop now: $19–39; nordstrom.com

The long and loose styles, some pushed back like hair after a sweaty jog, were achieved with a combination of the Dry Texturizing Spray for shape, the Volumista Mist for height, the Foundation Mist and Maximista Thickening Spray for texture, and the Rough Luxury Soft Molding Paste at the ends for definition.

The short and slick looks also made use of the Maximista Thickening Spray for achieving their enviable texture — that perfect, just-messy-enough fluff on otherwise gorgeously healthy hair — plus the Rough Luxury Soft Molding Paste for shaping, the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo for definition, and the Swept Up Volume Powder Spray to lock the whole thing in.

Unlike Eckhaus Latta, which remains (possibly by design) a badge of honor among downtown types as opposed to A-listers, Oribe is a celebrity open secret. The brand's founder, Oribe Canales, forged relationships with Hollywood's biggest names doing hair for magazines and runways in the '90s and 2000s. Many of those stars are vehemently loyal to Oribe products, including Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, and Meghan Markle, who he was friendly with even prior to her royal ascent.

All this to say, there's very little standing in the way of us adding every last one of these runway-ready tools to our carts. Shop the hair products cosigned by the heart of the downtown-cool scene and the apex of Hollywood elites alike at Nordstrom, below.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Oribe Volumista Mist

Shop now: $44; nordstrom.com

Oribe Rough Luxury Molding Wax

Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo

Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com

Oribe Swept Up Volume Powder

Shop now: $42; nordstrom.com