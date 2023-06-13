Widespread thunderstorm risk for eastern B.C., Prairies, large hail a threat

The summer-like warmth and yet another low-pressure system is helping to fuel a renewed thunderstorm risk in parts of Western Canada this week, with Tuesday's focus on eastern B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan where the greatest chance of severe weather is.

Confidence is high that storms will develop on Tuesday, with the chance of rotating storms for some areas, but confidence for any tornadic development is low.

The widespread rain will provide some relief for Alberta's ongoing wildfires, but the threat of lightning could spark new blazes and worsen the situation for communities such as Edson and parts of Yellowhead County.

Tuesday

Areas: Eastern B.C., Alberta and central Saskatchewan

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: Thunderstorms are possible in the areas mentioned above. However, severe thunderstorms are possible farther north towards the centre of the low in central and northern Alberta. There is the risk for large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rain. There is the chance for some supercells to develop, which means there is a small chance of a tornado or two, but it’s a pretty small risk.

Confidence: Confidence is high that storms will develop on Tuesday, but low confidence for any tornadic development.

Wednesday

Areas: Eastern Alberta and Saskatchewan

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: As the low tracks east out of Alberta, it’ll bring the risk east to Saskatchewan. The energy with the system will diminish a bit, reducing the risk of severe storms compared to Tuesday. That being said, there will be the risk for some strong wind gusts with the line of storms that will track through southern Saskatchewan

Confidence: Confidence is low, but growing heading closer to Wednesday

Fires continue, but change is coming

As these thunderstorms will be widespread in central Alberta, this will help to bring some rain to areas that have a higher fire danger rating or wildfires that are currently burning.

