Multi-day ice risk threatens dangerous travel on the Prairies

A risk for freezing rain and snow will build across the Prairies over the next couple of days, threatening hazardous travel conditions from Alberta to Manitoba.

Aside from the clipper that raced over the Prairies this weekend, it’s been a relatively quiet—albeit frigid—stretch for the region compared to the riotous storm that pounded the east and the train of systems drenching the west.

Back-to-back disturbances arriving from the west will bring a risk for wintry precipitation across the Prairies through the middle of the week.

A stubborn boundary lingering over the southern half of the region will allow a shallow layer of warmer air aloft to nudge in just as the systems arrive, creating the setup for freezing rain from central Alberta to southern Manitoba.

The first round of freezing rain will fall across central Alberta through the second half of the day Monday. This could lead to light ice accretions from Grande Prairie and east along Highway 43, and along much of the Yellowhead toward Edmonton and Lloydminster.

Additional freezing rain will fall across southern portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan by Tuesday afternoon, with the greatest risk for a glaze of ice forming along and near Highway 9 between Calgary and Saskatoon, as well as Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Regina.

That system will move east into Wednesday morning, leading to a risk for significant ice accretion across sections of southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

Use extreme caution when traveling across areas affected by the freezing rain. Even a small glaze of ice on exposed surfaces is very dangerous to both motorists and pedestrians.

Farther north, colder air in place will allow precipitation to fall as snow.

Forecasters expect widespread totals of 5-10 cm across much of the Prairies, with the greatest totals outside of the mountains expected to blanket communities from central Saskatchewan to the Winnipeg metro, where up to 15 cm of snow could fall through Wednesday.

