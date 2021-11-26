Multi-Chain DeFi Platform, Krystal Introduces ‘SmartSwap’: Split Order Routing Algorithm to Find Best Rates for Traders

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal, a multi-chain platform to easily access popular decentralized finance (DeFi) services and manage non-fungible tokens (NFTs) launches SmartSwap, a new feature that enhances its ‘Swap’ service.





SmartSwap is a smart liquidity aggregator powered by smart contract technology and complemented with an API containing a discovery & routing algorithm. SmartSwap optimizes trade orders by splitting and routing them through multiple decentralised exchanges (DEXes) within the same chain, to get users a better exchange rate than one would have gotten from trading on a single exchange.

To help users make informed decisions on their trades, Krystal’s user interface calculates a user’s expected savings if they were to route their trade through SmartSwap, in comparison to the next best option.

Taking reference from a trade simulation, a 100 BNB swap to BUSD routed through SmartSwap will save a user minimally $100, in comparison to trading directly on a single DEX.

At launch, SmartSwap will source tokens from 21 popular DEXs across its 4 supported chains - Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon and Avalanche. This includes top DEXes on each chain, like Uniswap, Curve, PancakeSwap, Trader Joe, KyberDMM, SushiSwap, QuickSwap et. al.

Future development on this front will include:

Adding more DEXes

More liquidity sources increases the number of probable routes and also the probability of obtaining better token swap rates.

Adding leading DEXes on Cronos, Fantom & Solana

Users can expect this update when Krystal expands its support to these networks in the near future.

“It’s a commendable initiative by the Krystal team to introduce a liquidity aggregator feature - it is a cherry on top of the existing DeFi services it currently provides. Trading is one of the core drivers in DeFi. With this new feature, we’re excited to witness Krystal’s growth as new audiences bring their trading activities onto the platform,” said Simon Kim (CEO & Managing Partner, Hashed).

“We have been working towards improving every feature on Krystal, starting first with token swaps. With SmartSwap, you no longer have to worry about high slippage when you execute big trades, or think about how many DEXes to run your trade through to get the best rates. Here at Krystal we help to simplify the DeFi experience by being your first choice for all your trading activities - available on multiple blockchains too,” shares Sunny Jain (CEO, Krystal).

Krystal concluded its seed funding round in August 2021. The round was led by Hashed, with further backing from Crypto.com, Signum Capital, BlockTower, HyperChain, Arrington Capital, LD Capital, DeFi Alliance, ArkStream Capital, Coin98, and a few angel investors.

Users can access Krystal via its website or mobile applications (iOS & Android).

About Krystal:

Krystal is a multi-chain platform to easily access popular DeFi services and manage NFTs.

Krystal functions as a convenient single point of access to transact with leading protocols on multiple blockchains. This includes KyberDMM, Uniswap, Aave, Compound, Venus Protocol, PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, QuickSwap & Pangolin et.al. To date, Krystal supports 23 DeFi services on 4 blockchains - Ethereum mainnet, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Avalanche.

With Krystal, users can swap tokens, earn passive income, manage NFTs, participate in token sales via its launchpad KrystalGO, and access cutting edge portfolio management and market insights tools. Topping it off, Krystal’s one-of-a-kind rewards program earns users bonus incentives when they trade or successfully refer friends. Since its launch in April 2021, Krystal now attracts more than 80,000 monthly active users worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.krystal.app.

Media Contact:

Felicia Phua

felicia@krystal.app

Krystal

www.krystal.app



