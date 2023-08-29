Multi-car crash on I-84 in Boise leaves one Washington woman dead, several others injured

A multi-car collision Saturday on Interstate 84 in Boise left one person dead and several others injured.

A woman, described as in her 50s and from Tacoma, Washington, was killed when a flatbed truck struck the back of the Nissan Sentra she was a passenger in, pushing it into a stationary Freightliner box truck, according to an Idaho State Police news release Monday.

Two other individuals in the Nissan — the 36-year-old female driver and a 64-year-old male passenger — were also injured. The driver remains in the hospital with serious injuries, while the male passenger has been treated and released, according to ISP.

The incident occurred on westbound I-84 near milepost 51 in Ada County. All westbound lanes were closed for approximately four hours.

According to the news release:

Early investigations from ISP show that the collision occurred when the Nissan stopped behind the box truck, which had come to a halt because of a prior collision.

As the Nissan came to a stop, a flatbed truck, which was carrying a trailer and driven by a 54-year-old man from Nampa, struck the back of the Nissan, pushing it into the box truck. The impact from the collision then forced the Nissan into another lane, where it was struck by a Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 21-year-old man from Ontario, Oregon.

A GMC Yukon SUV was also damaged in the collision, with the passengers inside sustaining minor injuries, but none were transported to the hospital.