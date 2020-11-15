Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs LAH Eliminator 2 Clash in PSL Season 5

In the second Eliminator of Pakistan Super League 2020, Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars. The winner of this contest will head to the finals and face Karachi Kings. Multan Sultans lost to Karachi Kings in Qualifier while Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for MUL vs LAH clash. PSL 2020: Babar Azam Pays Touching Tribute to Late Dean Jones After Karachi Kings Beat Multan Sultans in Super Over to Make It to Their First Final.

Also Read | Sania Mirza Spotted in Karachi Cheering for Husband Shoaib Malik During Peshawar Zalmi's Match Against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2020 (View Pics)

The PSL 2020 was earlier suspended in March following the coronavirus pandemic. The playoffs were then schedule to November and are being played in front of an empty stadium. National Stadium in Karachi is the venue for PSL 2020 playoffs.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Eliminator 2, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper– Ben Duck (LAH) and Zeeshan Ashraf (MUL) can be your wicket-keepers pick. Both the players are set to part of the respective playing XIs once again.

Also Read | PSL 2020: Babar Azam Pays Touching Tribute to Late Dean Jones After Karachi Kings Beat Multan Sultans in Super Over to Make It to Their First Final

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Eliminator 2, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen– We recommenced you to go with three batsmen in your Dream11 team. Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Rilee Rossouw (MUL) and Tamim Iqbal (LAH).

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Eliminator 2, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – You can fill three spots with all-rounders. Sohail Tanvir (MUL), Shahid Afridi (MUL) and Ravi Bopara (MUL). Imran Tahir’s ‘New Celebration’ Has Twitterati in Splits After He Takes a Superb Catch to Dismiss Sharjeel Khan During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 Qualifier Match.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Eliminator 2, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Dilbar Hussain (LAH) and Imran Tahir (MUL) can be picked as three bowlers in your Dream11 team.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Eliminator 2, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Predicted Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Rilee Rossouw (MUL), Tamim Iqbal (LAH), Ben Duck (LAH), Zeeshan Ashraf (MUL), Sohail Tanvir (MUL), Shahid Afridi (MUL), Ravi Bopara (MUL), Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Dilbar Hussain (LAH), Imran Tahir (MUL).

You can pick Shaheen Afridi as the captain of your Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 team while Tamim Iqbal can be your vice-captain.