How mullet-sporting Morgan Wallen is pulling country music into the 21st century

Morgan Wallen's "7 Summers" is a streaming sensation and a crossover smash: "If you got a hit on TikTok, you got a hit everywhere." (David Lehr)

The country song that everyone's talking about right now is by a guy with a committed mullet haircut reminiscing about the one that got away.

“I wonder when you’re drinking if you find yourself thinking about that boy from east Tennessee,” Morgan Wallen sings over a shimmering midtempo groove in “7 Summers,” which debuted this week atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart — and blasted onto the all-genre Hot 100 at No. 6, the highest bow for a solo male country act since Garth Brooks’ “Lost in You” started at No. 5 in 1999.

“To me, it’s like a young-love-type song,” Wallen, 27, said the other day from Nashville. “Reminds me of high school and what I was doing then.” He laughed. “Might’ve been a little longer than seven summers ago, but that’s the place it takes me.”

Despite that throwback mind-set, “7 Summers” is a thoroughly modern success story powered by the song’s runaway popularity on TikTok and on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where its daily plays set new records for a country track when it came out Aug. 14. It even reached No. 3 on Spotify's hip-hop-dominated U.S. Top 50.

In the week after its release, “7 Summers” racked up 23.5 million streams overall, according to Nielsen Music — second only (among nonholiday country songs) to “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, which notched 33.3 million streams in October.

“I love the song, and I’m proud of it — but, man, I’ve seen some of those stats,” Wallen said, “and I never expected to have kind of a pop-culture moment, or whatever you would call it.”

For genres other than country, streaming is where hits have been happening for years. This month, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy rap single “WAP” rang up 93 million streams on its way to a No. 1 debut on the Hot 100.

Yet Nashville, which still relies heavily on radio airplay and sales, has been relatively slow to embrace the consumption format. On Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, which “7 Summers” entered at No. 4, country tunes including Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" and Maddie & Tae's "Die From a Broken Heart" are greatly outnumbered by songs from pop and hip-hop acts such as Drake, the Weeknd and Harry Styles.

“Country music was a bit behind,” said Seth England, chief executive of Wallen’s label and management firm, Big Loud. “We’ve seen how reactive Rap Caviar and New Music Friday can be,” he added, referring to a pair of popular Spotify playlists that quickly cycle through fresh hits. “Now we’re finally starting to feel that in country.”

To some extent, the genre’s catch-up was inevitable, given streaming’s growth among listeners of all kinds. (In its midyear report on the music industry, Nielsen said streaming accounted for 85% of total audio consumption in the first half of 2020.) In the country genre, streaming is up 22% so far this year over last.

What’s surprising about “7 Summers" is that it’s not an obvious crossover ploy à la Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” or Wallen’s own “Heartless,” a throbbing country-trap collaboration with producer Diplo that’s been streamed more than 160 million times on Spotify since it dropped last year.

Cowritten by Wallen and two experienced Nashville pros in Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne (both known for their work with Sam Hunt and Kacey Musgraves), the smooth and dreamy “7 Summers” recalls an era long before Kane Brown was hooking up with Marshmello.

Wallen said it reminds him of the old Eagles and Fleetwood Mac records his dad played at home when he was a kid, while McAnally zeroed in on the wistful quality that distinguishes the tune from more lighthearted stuff like Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” or “One Margarita” by Luke Bryan.

“It’s not such a ballad that you feel like you’re crying looking out the window, but for some reason your heart is breaking,” McAnally said.

View photos Morgan Wallen on "7 Summers": "I love the song, and I'm proud of it — but, man... I never expected to have kind of a pop-culture moment." (John Shearer) More

Story continues