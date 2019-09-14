Muller takes first win for Cyan Racing in opening WTCR Ningbo race

Jack Cozens
Autosport
Yvan Muller claimed his first World Touring Car Cup win with Cyan Racing's Lynk & Co 03 in the opening Ningbo race after resisting a spirited challenge from Ma Qing Hua.

Muller had sealed his first World Touring Car pole for more than three years in Saturday's qualifying session, and used that to good effect to lead the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce of Ma and third-place started Mikel Azcona (PWR Cupra) into the first corner.

The four-time world champion's sternest test came further round the opening lap, when Ma drew alongside Muller and rubbed panels with the the Lynk & Co, but Muller rebuffed that attack before settling into a modest lead.

But Ma began to mount another challenge for the lead in the closing laps and ran on the tail of Muller through the final sequence of corners, though the Chinese driver ultimately fell short of winning the opening race of his home WTCR round.

Muller's victory did however ensure a home victory for the Lynk & Co brand, while the win was also his first since last year's Ningbo round a little under a year ago.

Azcona ran third from start to finish, though he almost forfeited it on the final lap to the BRC Racing Hyundai i30 N of title hopeful Norbert Michelisz.

Michelisz was not close enough to line up a move exiting Turns 10 and 11 on the penultimate lap, but had a much better approach to the two corners on the final lap and attempted to get a slingshot out of the double-corner hairpin.

Azcona was wise to this, quickly moving across to the left to block Michelisz, and kept the Hyundai at bay through the twistier section of the track to claim his fifth podium of the season.

Michelisz nevertheless made ground in the title race with fourth - ahead of team-mate Nicky Catsburg and the Comtoyou Cupra of Aurelien Panis - as points leader Esteban Guerrieri failed to score after his fire extinguisher went off on the grid.

Guerrieri, who qualified ninth but started 12th after a three-place grid penalty for an incident at the Vila Real round in July, was wheeled off the grid by his Munnich Motorsport team and started from the pitlane.

The Argentinian made up seven places but ended up outside of the points in 19th, meaning his lead over Michelisz is now just nine points.

Behind Panis, Augusto Farfus made it three Hyundais in the top 10 by finishing seventh, ahead of the leading Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI of Johan Kristoffersson, Niels Langeveld (Comtoyou Audi RS3 LMS) and Rob Huff.

Muller's Lynk & Co team-mates Thed Bjork, Yann Ehrlacher and Andy Priaulx could only score minor points in 12th, 13th and 14th.

Result - 13 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Yvan Muller

Cyan Racing

Lynk & Co

24m41.861s

2

Ma Qing Hua

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

0.263s

3

Mikel Azcona

PWR Racing

Cupra

2.444s

4

Norbert Michelisz

BRC Squadra Corse

Hyundai

2.843s

5

Nicky Catsburg

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

3.092s

6

Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou Cupra

Cupra

3.603s

7

Augusto Farfus

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

9.028s

8

Johan Kristoffersson

SLR Volkswagen

Volkswagen

11.440s

9

Niels Langeveld

Comtoyou Audi

Audi

12.526s

10

Rob Huff

SLR VW Motorsport

Volkswagen

13.903s

11

Frederic Vervisch

Comtoyou Audi

Audi

15.440s

12

Thed Bjork

Cyan Racing

Lynk & Co

18.021s

13

Yann Ehrlacher

Cyan Performance

Lynk & Co

18.602s

14

Andy Priaulx

Cyan Performance

Lynk & Co

19.602s

15

Nestor Girolami

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

20.069s

16

Jean-Karl Vernay

WRT

Audi

20.631s

17

Kevin Ceccon

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

21.118s

18

Benjamin Leuchter

SLR Volkswagen

Volkswagen

21.515s

19

Esteban Guerrieri

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

23.224s

20

Mehdi Bennani

SLR VW Motorsport

Volkswagen

26.212s

21

Tiago Monteiro

KCMG

Honda

26.576s

22

Gordon Shedden

WRT

Audi

28.614s

23

Attila Tassi

KCMG

Honda

29.585s

24

Tom Coronel

Comtoyou Cupra

Cupra

39.538s

-

Gabriele Tarquini

BRC Squadra Corse

Hyundai

Retirement

-

Daniel Haglof

PWR Racing

Cupra

Retirement

