Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

CINCINNATI: Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acua Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Sunday to split a four-game series.

Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start, retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts.

Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene allowing a hit, to complete the two-hitter. Ender Inciartes catch against the wall in center robbed Joey Votto of an extra-base hit off Greene in the eighth.

The Braves went 8-for-53 with runners in scoring position in the series, but a pair of two-out RBI singles by Acua and Freddie Freeman got them on the board in the third.

Acuas solo homer to center, his 21st of the season, made the score 3-0 in the fifth.

Riley led off the sixth with his 13th homer of the season, his first since June 13.

The struggles continued at Great American Ball Park for right-hander Tyler Mahle (7-3), who came in with a 6.93 ERA in five starts at home and a 2.01 ERA on the road. He gave up four runs on six hits in six innings, walking one and striking out seven.

Reds: OF Jesse Winker was held out of the lineup as a precaution after leaving Saturdays game with a right hip contusion. He walked as a pinch-hitter in the seventh then took over in left field. … Sonny Gray tossed three scoreless innings in his rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and could rejoin the rotation this week. He responded well,” manager David Bell said. Physically, everything went well, so he’s on track.

The Reds continue their 11-game homestand with a makeup game against the Phillies on Monday. The teams’ June 2 game was postponed due to rain. The Braves begin a six-game homestand against the Mets on Tuesday.

