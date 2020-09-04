Muller to get Germany recall? Low wants to stick with young players

Thomas Muller shone for Bayern Munich last season but Germany boss Joachim Low is not planning to recall him.

Low announced Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels would not be selected again after Germany failed to get out of the group stage at the 2018 World Cup.

However, the Bayern attacking midfielder rediscovered his best form under Hansi Flick last season, accumulating a record-breaking 20 assists as the Bavarian giants stormed to an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Bayern went on to clinch a treble by winning the DFB-Pokal and Champions League, with Muller playing a starring role in the 8-2 humiliation of Barcelona in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

However, Low does not intend to bring the 30-year-old back into the international fold any time soon.

"Thomas Muller is a great player, no question about it, but I trust the boys," Low said following a 1-1 draw against Spain on Thursday.

"I just believe that the future belongs to the young players and they simply need time and space to develop.

"We have coped with the upheaval quite well, so I'll stick to my opinion."

However, with the coronavirus pandemic meaning the 2020-21 season is set to suffer from heavy fixture congestion ahead of the delayed Euro 2020, Low refused to completely rule out the idea of a return for Muller.

"I don't think [the schedule is] okay. The amount of games has an impact on health, fitness and quality. It simply isn't bearable for many years," said Low.

"That's why I'm extremely sensitive. If you don't act wisely and pay attention, we will have big problems in March, April, May. I try to prevent that.

He added: "I'm not a clairvoyant who looks into the future and knows what will happen in March, April. Next year there might be a few injuries and then you can change your mind. But at the moment I don't see that."