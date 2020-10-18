Mullens Replaces Beathard As 49ers Backup QB Vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif.: The San Francisco 49ers have switched backup quarterbacks again.

Nick Mullens is active as the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday nights game against the Los Angeles Rams. Mullens was demoted to third string behind C.J. Beathard last week and was inactive.

Beathard played the second half of the loss to Miami but is inactive against the Rams.

The other inactive players for the 49ers are LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf), QB C.J. Beathard, WR Dante Pettis, DL Darrion Daniels, OL Tom Compton.

The inactive players for the Rams are LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (elbow), RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins.

