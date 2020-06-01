Mullen Group Ltd. Investor Update Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, AB , June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - (MTL.TO) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") has scheduled an investor update conference call and webcast as follows:

Date: June 12, 2020



Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



Conference Call Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 or 1-855-658-2585 (for participants in North America)

416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)



Webcast: www.mullen-group.com

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Friday, June 26, 2020, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 4656 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada , including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President

Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta , Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296

