Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, AB, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:MTL.TO - News) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of our employees and shareholders, we will hold our annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the meeting online regardless of their geographic location.

Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate and vote at the meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/269884530. Further details on how to vote and participate in the meeting can also be found in our Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular.

2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mullen Group intends to release its 2020 First Quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date: April 23, 2020



Time: 11:00 a.m. ET



Conference Call Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 or 1-855-658-2585 (for participants in North America)

416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)



Webcast: www.mullen-group.com

Story continues

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, May 7, 2020, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 4313 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President

Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-2020-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301033649.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/01/c1653.html