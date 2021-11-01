Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Named Finalist for Top EV (ZEVA) Award from 2021 LA Auto Show

The Mullen FIVE has been declared a finalist for a 2021 ZEVA “People’s Choice” Award from the Los Angeles International Auto Show for top SUV EV vehicles. Voting is open now and ends Nov. 5.

Mullen FIVE is declared LA Auto Show Finalist

Mullen FIVE EV World Debut

BREA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, is pleased to announce the Mullen FIVE EV crossover has been selected a finalist by the LA Auto Show for Top EV SUV in the ZEVA “People’s Choice” Awards with public voting now open thru Nov. 5. Visit zevas.laautoshow.com and vote for the Mullen FIVE in the “Top SUV” category.

“I am pleased to announce the Mullen FIVE is now one of three finalists for the top SUV category from the LA Auto Shows ZEVA Awards. We are very excited to debut the FIVE coming up in just a few weeks at the LA Auto Show,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are looking forward to our debut and seeing consumer and media reaction to the FIVE.”

Mullen will debut to the world, for the first time, the FIVE EV Crossover on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Los Angeles International Auto Show (LAIAS). The FIVE will debut in the South Hall on Day One of international media and press days. The FIVE will continue on display in the South Hall during the consumer days of the show, Nov. 19 – 28, 2021. Mullen will display multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery and charging technology.

The FIVE is built on an EV Crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is Strikingly DifferentTM and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE on MullenUSA.com .

About THE ZEVAS

THE ZEVAS™ are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show—the nation’s preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced prior to 2021 AutoMobility LA—the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show—on Tues., Nov. 16, 2021. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on Nov. 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public Nov. 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at https://www.laautoshow.com/ .

About Mullen:

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

