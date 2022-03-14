Mullen Featured on CarBuzz; The FIVE EV Crossover, Production Plans and Market Strategy Discussed

·5 min read
Ian Wright from the world’s premier automotive news site and app CarBuzz recently interviewed Mullen’s CEO and Chairman David Michery about Mullen’s FIVE EV Crossover, retail market strategy and manufacturing plans

Mullen’s EV, retail strategy and manufacturing plans highlighted in CarBuzz article.

BREA, Calif., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces a recently published feature by CarBuzz highlighting the Company’s high-performance EV Crossover, the Mullen FIVE. With over 9 million monthly visits, CarBuzz is the world's premier car-related news site and app that covers the industry's latest happenings in the world of automakers, sports cars, muscle cars, supercars, trucks, SUVs, off-roading and everything in between.

“I had a great discussion with Ian from CarBuzz about our EVs and plans for the future,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “I’m delighted that leading automotive publications like CarBuzz are covering Mullen and providing readers with an opportunity to learn more about us.”

The CarBuzz article featured interviews with Michery and Vice President-Mechanical Systems Marian Petrelecan and covers a number of topics, including Mullen’s financial model, partnerships, market strategy and more. The full article on Mullen Automotive is available to read here.

Mullen has recently announced a string of key partnerships with hofer powertrain, Comau, ARRK, Dürr and DSA Systems for EV powertrain, engineering, manufacturing, vehicle production systems, and Over the Air (OTA) and vehicle system diagnostics, respectively. The Company expects these strategic developments to play a crucial role in bringing the FIVE to market with the latest technology and in least amount of time. Mullen FIVE was also named "Top Zero Emission SUV" as part of the ZEVA® Awards at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November 2021, where it made its debut.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen
Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements
