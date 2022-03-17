Mullen Automotive Featured by Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith, David Briggs, and Rachelle Akuffo identified MULN as an EV stock standout that is doing well among falling EV stocks due to its solid-state battery technology and strong domestic presence.

Mullen Automotive Featured Recently in Yahoo Finance Live Segment

MULN stock is picking up steam and interest following Mullen&#x002019;s recent announcements.
MULN stock is picking up steam and interest following Mullen’s recent announcements.

BREA, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces MULN’s feature on Yahoo Finance Live, the world’s biggest business news platform. With nearly 100 million unique monthly visitors making it the number one finance website in the U.S., Yahoo Finance provides free stock quotes, up-to-date news, portfolio management resources, international market data, social interaction, and mortgage rates that help people manage their financial life.

Reporters Rachelle Akuffo and Brad Smith identified Mullen’s progress on solid-state battery technology, positive coverage on CarBuzz (available to read here), strong performance in a recent EV market study, and significant domestic presence as being the top reasons contributing to the uptick in the Company’s stock performance. The full Yahoo Finance Live feature can be accessed here.

“I am proud of the incredible progress Mullen has made so far, but we're just getting started,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "We have a great deal of momentum right now and I’m glad to see mega sites like Yahoo Finance are taking notice of our potential. I am also thankful to all the people who have kept their faith in Mullen so far."

Mullen has recently announced a string of key partnerships with hofer powertrain, Comau, ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems for EV powertrain, engineering, manufacturing, vehicle production systems, and Over the Air (OTA) and vehicle system diagnostics respectively. The Company expects these strategic developments to play a crucial role in bringing the FIVE to market with the latest technology and least amount of time. Mullen FIVE was also named "Top Zero Emission SUV" by the ZEVA® Awards at the Los Angeles International Show in November 2021, where it made its debut.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly Different™ and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen
Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the Company will achieve its objectives of launching its EV crossover, the FIVE, within anticipated timelines and if so, if the FIVE will be a success; and whether the Company’s partnerships with ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems and Over the Air (OTA) will result in expediting the rollout of the FIVE. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; and (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:
Mullen Automotive, Inc.
+1 (714) 613-1900
www.MullenUSA.com

Wire Service Contact:
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c3fc764-c193-421a-89cd-74644a1e1c27


