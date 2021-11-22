Mullen Announces Significant Customer Response to Debut of Mullen FIVE EV Crossover at LA Auto Show

Due to strong demand at the LA Auto Show, the Company has increased the reservation capacity from 5,000 units to 25,000 units. First customers will receive a “Launch” edition with custom trim options.

Mullen FIVE Debut at the LA Auto Show

Due to strong demand, Mullen increases reservation limit to 25,000 units.

Due to strong demand, Mullen increases reservation limit to 25,000 units.

Mullen FIVE Debut at the LA Auto Show

Due to strong demand, Mullen increases reservation limit to 25,000 units.

Due to strong demand, Mullen increases reservation limit to 25,000 units.

BREA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that the reservation limit for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover has been increased to 25,000 initial reservations. The first 25,000 reservations will also receive a custom “launch” edition for vehicle trim package options. FIVE Reservations are currently open and can be made on Mullenusa.com for a refundable $100 deposit.

The Mullen FIVE EV crossover debuted on the main stage of the LA Auto Show on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Demand has been overwhelmingly high with increasing media attention and consumer interest. Vehicle reservations reached all-time highs on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

“I am gratified by the level of interest on the Mullen FIVE. Our LA Auto Show booth is seeing strong traffic, positive reaction and response to the FIVE,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The FIVE is the center point of our company effort and focus.”

“We’ve decided to increase the limit of the total number of FIVE reservations from 5,000 to 25,000 vehicles due to the strong demand in the first three days of the show,” said Jason Putnam, vice president of marketing for Mullen Automotive. “By establishing a 25,000 reservation limit, this allows us to offer a very special trim option package that will only be available to our initial “launch” customer set.”

Mullen is displaying multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery and charging technology at the LA Auto Show in the south hall of the convention center at booth S-101. The FIVE is on display through Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Mullen FIVE also won the Top EV SUV award, beating out the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring and Rivian R1S, to win the LA Auto Show 2021 Zero Emission Vehicle Award (ZEVAS™) in the “Top SUV ZEV” category.

Story continues

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM” and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®):

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the No. 1 revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, which took place Nov. 17-18, included a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will be open to the public through Nov. 28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at https://www.laautoshow.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the reverse merger, the Nasdaq approval process and proposed debut date of the Mullen FIVE (formerly MX-05) midsize crossover. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com



For more information, please visit https://www.mullenusa.com/ .

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachments



