Mulgrave votes to maintain council size

MULGRAVE – The Town of Mulgrave held a public meeting on Oct. 17, as required by the Nova Scotia Municipal Government Act, to review the number of councillors that sit on town council. No written or oral submissions from the public were received in regard to the size of council. Members of council were in agreement that the current model, four councillors plus a mayor, was best for the town at this time.

In the regular council meeting that followed the public meeting on council size, council voted in favour of sending an application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm the number of elected councillors in the Town of Mulgrave at four, plus a mayor.

In other business, the role of deputy mayor will pass from Councillor Bob Russell to Councillor Krista Luddington, as of Nov. 1 for a one-year term, after which another of the four Mulgrave councillors will take on the position.

Mulgrave CAO David Gray presented the financial statements for six months ending Sept. 30. He reported a small deficit of approximately $34,000, “well within the margin of error for a six-month report.”

Luddington told council that the youth council had once again only received one application but would move forward with that individual.

Mayor Ron Chisholm brought the idea of creating a neighbourhood watch to the council table due to rising concerns about vandalism and illegal and unsafe operation of ATVs on the streets of the town. Most recently, traffic barrels have been moved and the construction site for the new bridge on Main Street has been vandalized. The issue of ATVs on streets is longstanding. As council sat and discussed the problem, an ATV was seen driving down the road outside the council chamber.

Luddington raised concerns about the atmosphere a neighbourhood watch might create in the town and suggested council further discuss the issue as well as look at other educational components that might help alleviate the problems, such as inviting the RCMP in to speak to area youth and notices in the town newsletter. Council agreed to do further research into ways to address these problems.

Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal