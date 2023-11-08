Mulgrave town council chooses deputy mayor

MULGRAVE — Councillor Debbie King was voted deputy mayor of the Town of Mulgrave by the regular meeting of council on Nov. 6.

King, who was born and raised in Mulgrave, has been a member of council since 2022, when she won a vacant seat in a special election.

According to her official biography posted to the town’s website, “Debbie’s 42-year career included various positions with the Town of Mulgrave. During her time with the town, she always expressed the interest that, when she retired, she would like to run for a seat on council, having this experience and knowledge should be a great asset.”

King succeeded her colleague Krista Luddington in the one-year, term position.

In other council news, Chief Administrative Officer David Gray provided details of the provincial Municipal Capital Growth Program – a new, one-time initiative for 2023-24, announced last week, to provide investments for municipal infrastructure in priority areas, including water and wastewater, accessibility and climate change adaptation.

Eligible projects – 50 per cent of whose costs are covered by the province under the program – encompass engineering services and project management, construction, inspection and administration, and construction equipment acquisition.

Noting that applications will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 15, Gray told council, “It’s probably something worth pursuing. All approved projects must be completed by March 31, 2026.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal