Mulgrave awaits results in vandalism investigation

GUYSBOROUGH – At the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave on Nov. 7, Mayor Ron Chisholm told The Journal that the spate of vandalism that has plagued the community in recent weeks has died down.

During his daily walks around the town, Chisholm has only seen some traffic cones up ended this past week. He said that the RCMP, which is investigating the previous cases of vandalism which involved traffic control signs at the construction site of a bridge on Main Street, have not yet been in touch with the town about the investigation.

On council’s agenda for the meeting was the fire prevention by-law. A meeting has been held with the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department and councillors, which resulted in a draft of the by-law that will be brought forward for first reading at the next scheduled council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.

In other business, council voted to donate $400 to the Mulgrave Heritage Centre’s calendar project.

Chisholm told council that a meeting has been set for this month with the nearby municipalities of Port Hawkesbury, Richmond and Inverness counties regarding the sharing of a by-law enforcement officer.

