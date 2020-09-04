How 'Mulan's Jason Scott Lee got ripped playing villain Böri Khan: 'I was tortured to death every day'

Jason Scott Lee wreaks havoc in "Mulan" as the villainous Böri Khan. But reaching hard warrior status was an epic journey for the actor who starred in "Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story" 27 years ago.

Lee, 53, was surprised how ripped director Niki Caro and trainer Bojan Mladenovic, wanted to make his Böri Khan for the live-action remake now streaming on Disney+ (as a $30 premium add-on).

"Bojan said to me, 'Hey, can we make an agreement? I think you can get down to 4% body fat,' " Lee recalls with a laugh, speaking by telephone from his Hawaiian home. "I said, 'Holy cow! You know I'm in my 50s.' But he said age doesn't matter. We shook hands. Deal. That was the end of the old me."

"Then I was tortured to death every day," adds Lee. "I was walking crooked for months."

Jason Scott Li (L) is Böri Khan in "Mulan" working with Xianniang (Gong Li) to defeat the Emperor. More

Caro was going in a slightly different direction from the 1998 animated original "Mulan," which had hulking villain Shan Yu, when casting 5-foot-9 Lee.

"If they wanted that Shan Yu-type imposing, they would have gotten another actor," says Lee. "They wanted me to be really lean and stripped down. A sinewy, snaky character."

Khan is a ruthless tribal leader seeking revenge for his father's death at the hands of the Chinese Emperor (Jet Li) while fighting for his people's land and culture. Holding an uneasy alliance with the witch Xian Lang (Gong Li), the flowing-haired Khan eventually faces off with the titular warrior Mulan (Yifei Liu).

Caro admits she almost didn't cast the American actor of Chinese and Hawaiian descent due to his sweet demeanor.

"Jason's such a gentle man. I needed a shredded killer," says Caro. "But he's such a good actor and I knew he'd take his preparation very seriously."

Lee already came packing the beard and mustache – "I just grew it all out," he says – while the flowing Khan locks were a noticeably heavy hair weave. Khan's heavily scarred appearance started with an actual scar on Lee's chest from an injury he received while filming a movie in Kazakhstan that got infected and is impressively permanently raised.

"It's pretty awesome, and they enhanced it. They loved it so much they used it as a template for the others," says Lee, who spent two hours in the makeup chair for his facial scars.

He worked on his scowl continually, even on the street. The actor knew he was hitting on villain gold by the expression on passersby's faces.

"I'd be walking and testing my scowl, going, 'What if I did something like this?' says Lee. "I'd look up and see people looking like, 'Oh, my God, he's going to tear me out.' "

The Khan body was the hardest part, requiring double workout sessions over two-and-a-half months marshaled by Mladenovic, Warm-up alone was a half-hour of exhausting bear crawls. Then the real workouts began. "I mean, that was intense," says Lee, who would drag himself home to his wife of 12 years, Diana Chan. "I told my wife, 'I have a little bit of an inkling of what labor feels like.' "

Jason Scott Lee performs a bear crawl exercise with covering for added sweat before his big yurt scene. "Every day was like going to war," he says of the training. More

